Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 40.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.02.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $104.73 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $67.78 and a twelve month high of $105.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.08.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.