Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.7% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19.4% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 81.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.16.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $210.61 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.70. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

