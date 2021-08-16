Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Increased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

VYM opened at $108.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

