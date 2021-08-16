Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 73.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at $207,390,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $110.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

