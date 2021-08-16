Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 930 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $107.29 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $111.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.45.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

