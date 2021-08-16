Analysts Expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will post $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.11. Allison Transmission posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

ALSN opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.95. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 71.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.