Ledyard National Bank Invests $203,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,314,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,673,000 after purchasing an additional 37,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,983,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,200,000 after purchasing an additional 151,956 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,658,000 after acquiring an additional 311,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,610,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,740,000 after acquiring an additional 91,280 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $80.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $81.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

