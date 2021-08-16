Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.91) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.05) and the highest is ($3.79). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($3.75) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($15.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.70) to ($14.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($14.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.62) to ($12.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by ($0.14).

A number of research firms have commented on MDGL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $84.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.07. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $83.59 and a 1 year high of $142.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.26.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

