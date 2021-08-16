Insider Buying: Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) SVP Acquires 430 Shares of Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) SVP Freddy A. Jimenez bought 430 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.28 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $43.72 on Monday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $48.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.46.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 766.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 182.9% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 75,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 48,927 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

