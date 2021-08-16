-$0.04 EPS Expected for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Payoneer Global.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $104,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $179,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $259,000.

Shares of PAYO opened at $9.66 on Friday. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

