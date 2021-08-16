Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research upgraded Airbnb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $152.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.21. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $94.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $3,528,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,659,269.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $340,848.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,424,795.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,727,795 shares of company stock valued at $394,072,582 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $862,284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares during the period. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $437,299,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

