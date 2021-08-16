Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 317 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,731 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in NIKE by 24.7% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in NIKE by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 27.7% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $171.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.76. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

