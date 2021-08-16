Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Short Interest Update

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 106.1% from the July 15th total of 723,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of DYAI opened at $4.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.65. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $8.78.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 536.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Dyadic International will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dyadic International news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $85,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 76,349 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $285,545.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,349 shares of company stock worth $1,053,105. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYAI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dyadic International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dyadic International by 400.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 42,277 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dyadic International by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dyadic International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 34,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dyadic International by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.