Nicholas John Swenson Purchases 800 Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,864.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,928.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 300 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,053.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 604 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.87 per share, for a total transaction of $19,249.48.

On Friday, August 6th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 100 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $3,190.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Nicholas John Swenson bought 100 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.78 per share, with a total value of $2,978.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 208 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.35 per share, with a total value of $6,312.80.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 400 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $12,028.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 500 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $14,900.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Nicholas John Swenson bought 1,900 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.65 per share, with a total value of $54,435.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Nicholas John Swenson bought 2,485 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $68,486.60.

On Monday, July 19th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 1,197 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.53 per share, with a total value of $29,362.41.

AIRT stock opened at $33.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.54. Air T, Inc. has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $42.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Air T by 31.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Air T during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air T during the second quarter worth $214,000. 11.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

