Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Down 67.4% in July

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the July 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Global X DAX Germany ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ DAX opened at $34.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.86. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $35.40.

