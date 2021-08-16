CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Short Interest Up 124.5% in July

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,700 shares, a growth of 124.5% from the July 15th total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $741,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in CONX during the first quarter worth $568,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CONX during the first quarter worth $997,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in CONX during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in CONX during the first quarter worth $3,971,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONX stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. CONX has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

