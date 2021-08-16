Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $13.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. On average, analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

