Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 690,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,383,000 after purchasing an additional 327,985 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,570,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2,790.5% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 116,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 112,487 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,642,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,728,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $82.82 on Monday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $125.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.60.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

