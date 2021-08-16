Western Financial Corporation Buys 283 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,111 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.7% of Western Financial Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 90,511 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,519,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,965 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,743,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 123,409 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,431,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,329 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,510,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $292.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $292.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

