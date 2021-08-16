Douglas Alan Carlen Sells 3,916 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $182,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

VCRA stock opened at $46.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -270.87 and a beta of 0.13. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,102,000 after acquiring an additional 451,916 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,951,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,529,000 after acquiring an additional 59,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,666,000 after acquiring an additional 95,027 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 762,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,401,000 after acquiring an additional 170,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 652,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,015,000 after acquiring an additional 160,725 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

