IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 673 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marketfield Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 114,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 66,149 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,824,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

Shares of SLB opened at $28.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

