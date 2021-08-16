IFP Advisors Inc Sells 35 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after acquiring an additional 118,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 23.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 393,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,799,000 after purchasing an additional 75,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 421.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 91,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,415,000 after purchasing an additional 74,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,851.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $959.87 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of -37,032.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,558.86.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

