Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Black Knight by 8.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Black Knight by 14.8% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Black Knight by 10.5% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,254,000 after buying an additional 81,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $76.90 on Monday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

