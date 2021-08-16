State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $120.30 on Monday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $121.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.85.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

