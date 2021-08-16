State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,947 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 465.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,044 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,466 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17,844.9% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,315,000 after purchasing an additional 733,425 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6,491.5% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 623,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,199,000 after purchasing an additional 614,223 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

VRSK opened at $191.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.71. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,397. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

