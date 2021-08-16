State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WY opened at $34.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.52.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

