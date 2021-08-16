NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 564 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB opened at $251.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.88. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $178.29 and a 12-month high of $251.11.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.