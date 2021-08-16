Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,055 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $90.66 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $91.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.79.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

