NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $252,000 Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Redfin were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Redfin by 14.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,494,000 after acquiring an additional 34,012 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,621,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Redfin by 298.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,066 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,778,000 after purchasing an additional 150,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDFN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

In other news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $181,655.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,445.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,183 shares of company stock worth $8,415,404 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $53.43 on Monday. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.72 and a beta of 1.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

