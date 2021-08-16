Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 187,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,328,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,111,000 after purchasing an additional 105,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

HBI stock opened at $20.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

