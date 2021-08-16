Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 350 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter worth about $203,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 15.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter worth about $16,033,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter worth about $2,918,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter worth about $231,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $6,129,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,998,610.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $376,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,599.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,410 shares of company stock valued at $18,063,017 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ZEN opened at $123.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of -66.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.44 and a 1-year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. Equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

