Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $52.45 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $52.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%.

