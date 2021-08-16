Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,318 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $935,319,000 after acquiring an additional 57,264 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,486,000 after acquiring an additional 428,541 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,011,000 after acquiring an additional 76,642 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,233,000 after acquiring an additional 33,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

Shares of SAIA opened at $245.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.07 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

