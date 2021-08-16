Ledyard National Bank Sells 1,420 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,365,000 after acquiring an additional 183,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,759,000 after acquiring an additional 73,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Marriott International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,769,000 after acquiring an additional 126,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marriott International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,892,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 294.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,154 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $134.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

