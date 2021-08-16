Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1,001.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN opened at $81.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.88. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.