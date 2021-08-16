Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,249,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,383 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $26,459,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,151,000 after purchasing an additional 139,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $202.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

