Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,059 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter worth approximately $858,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $577,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Sunrun by 56.1% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 749,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,311,000 after acquiring an additional 269,176 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

In other Sunrun news, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $487,016.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,257.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,650 shares of company stock worth $9,098,231. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $46.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

