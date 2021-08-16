Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 4,144 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,501 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $581,655,000 after buying an additional 682,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $469,113,000 after buying an additional 771,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,789,750 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $443,068,000 after buying an additional 364,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

NYSE PXD opened at $151.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 112.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

