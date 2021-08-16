Versor Investments LP Sells 600 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Juniper Networks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,971,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 284,386 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 105,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 51,459 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 200,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

In other Juniper Networks news, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $61,370.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,152 shares of company stock worth $1,926,707. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock opened at $28.89 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

