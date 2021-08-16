Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth about $36,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 111.2% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 79.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $135.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.98.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.18.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

