Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.15.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $40.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,575. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

