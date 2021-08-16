Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 1,234 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 11,430.8% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,658,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592,319 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 115,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 88,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $112.32 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.70 and a 12-month high of $116.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.