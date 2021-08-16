Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,402 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.1% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 782,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after purchasing an additional 56,353 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 566.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 117,870 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.7% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 145,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $412,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $56.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.05. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.