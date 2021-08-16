Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Stake Increased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,343,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,015,000 after purchasing an additional 253,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 85.7% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,441.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APLE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

