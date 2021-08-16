Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 1,126 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 494.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $3,190,063.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,056,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 14,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $1,456,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,618.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,183,368 shares of company stock valued at $117,298,325.

Several analysts have recently commented on U shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.91.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $128.87 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.58.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The company had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

