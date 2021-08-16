Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 243 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,994 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Heartland Financial USA worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTLF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,590,000 after purchasing an additional 975,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,332,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 215,855 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,364,000 after purchasing an additional 158,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,784,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of HTLF opened at $47.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.