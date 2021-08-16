Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRT opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 3.10. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $186,959,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,463,116 shares of company stock valued at $189,264,839. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

