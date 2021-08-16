Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Höegh LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMLP. B. Riley downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Höegh LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 95,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMLP stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $18.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

