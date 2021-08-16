Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,155 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Brookside Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC now owns 498,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $49.81 on Monday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CASH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

