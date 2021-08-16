Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 10,685 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,685 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seagen were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $3,822,091.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $4,241,802.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,993 shares of company stock worth $17,716,178 over the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $156.44 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

